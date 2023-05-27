‘He will be ready’ – ten Hag gives encouraging update on Man United’s Lisandro Martinez

Up until the point in the season where he was injured, Man United star, Lisandro Martinez, looked every inch a Premier League stalwart.

Not what you’d call a traditional central defender, Martinez nevertheless made the position at Old Trafford his own.

He hasn’t been able to play since mid-April, however, after sustaining a metatarsal injury late on against Sevilla in their 2-2 draw in the Europa League.

It was felt that the Argentinian would be ruled out for the remainder of the campaign at that point, and Erik ten Hag’s latest interview has confirmed that will be the case, though he did have some good news of sorts.

“I am expecting Lisandro Martinez back at the club in the coming days,” he said to Viaplay (h/t Mirror).

“He will be ready for the start of pre-season.”

With pre-season only six to seven weeks away, Martinez doesn’t have long in which to test how the foot holds up, though he has had a six week sabbatical to this point, where rest has been the order of the day.

Having the playing back and fighting fit for the start of the 2023/24 campaign will surely feel like getting a new signing for ten Hag.

Whether or not he’ll be first choice again remains to be seen, as the Dutchman has shown that he is no respecter of reputations and he doesn’t do sentiment either. All he cares about is the result.

Should Martinez reach the level of form he was at before he was injured, it will take some player to dislodge him from the Red Devils starting line-up.