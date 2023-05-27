Highly-rated international right-back valued at €20m is on West Ham’s radar

With Premier League survival already having been secured a short while ago, West Ham can plan accordingly for new signings.

Were they to also be able to add a Europa Conference League title to bookend the season, which would afford them entry into next season’s Europa League, David Moyes – or his replacement should he leave – could well end up with some decent money to spend on international class players.

European football means that the east London club won’t become a hard sell for any potential incoming stars, one of whom could be Turkish International right-back and Fenerbahce stalwart, Ferdi Kadioglu, according to Turkish Football.

The 23-year-old is believed to be available for around the €20m mark, and could be a decent addition for the Hammers if they’re able to progress things to the point where a deal is signed.

Thilo Kehrer hasn’t really impressed for the east Londoners, and whilst Vladimir Coufal has been brilliant for the London Stadium outfit, he’s getting no younger at 31 years of age.

If the side want to make a real dent in whichever competitions they are in during 2023/24, then players such as Kadioglu, who have experience in the Champions League, Nations League and European Championship, that need to be acquired.

With four goals and three assists to his name too, per WhoScored, he is clearly a player that likes to get forward, and as long as the Hammers get back to playing the ‘West Ham way’ in future, he’d likely be a fine addition.