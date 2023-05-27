‘I assume this will happen’ – Man United on verge of announcing deal for England international says ten Hag

Erik ten Hag has enjoyed a stellar first season at Man United which could be capped off brilliantly if they’re able to topple city rivals Man City in the FA Cup final.

Regardless of how that match turns out, the Dutchman will understand that his squad will need to be strengthened as the club battle on both domestic and Champions League fronts in the 2023/24 season.

The best players won’t come cheap of course, however, if new owners are soon in place and they have a willingness to immediately put their hands in their pockets, the targets that ten Hag desires could well be achievable.

A little closer to home, the Red Devils are on the verge of announcing a new deal for England international striker, Marcus Rashford.

The player has scored 30 goals this season for the club per WhoScored, and has been in fine form, particularly since the World Cup.

“I expect Marcus Rashford to renew,” ten Hag said to Viaplay, cited by Goal.

“He wants it. Manchester United wants it. He is a child of this club, so I assume this will happen.”

More Stories / Latest News Opinion: Luton Town’s first foray into the Premier League will shock a few people Highly-rated international right-back valued at €20m is on West Ham’s radar Eddie Howe could dispense with as many as six Newcastle players after their match vs Chelsea

The signing of the deal has never really appeared to be in doubt and, though anything can happen until the ink has dried on the new contract, the fact that both parties clearly want to move forward should give a real lift to the supporters.

With such a distraction then out of the way ahead of the new campaign, Rashford can concentrate solely on putting the ball in the back of the net.