“I can’t see him getting another” – Pundit says Frank Lampard will struggle to get another job in management

This season has seen Frank Lampard’s managerial credentials take a huge hit after terrible spells at Everton and Chelsea leading to Darren Bent thinking that the Blues legend could be done in management.

Lampard started the season off with Everton and his reign at Goodison Park has meant that the Toffees are under threat of relegation heading into the final weekend of the season as he left the Merseyside club in 19th position before being relieved of his duties.

The 44-year-old saw the chance to rebuild some of his reputation when Graham Potter was sacked by Chelsea by taking over as interim boss but this opportunity has at the opposite effect. Success has been incredibly limited since the former Everton boss took over with Chelsea winning just once under Lampard since his return.

This has prompted talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent to say that he thinks the former midfielder will struggle to get another job once his time at Chelsea is up.

Speaking to Andy Goldstein on talkSPORT Drive, Bent said: “I can’t see him [Lampard] getting another job.

“He’s managed eight Premier League games, eight, and lost six, it’s appalling. He’s managed ten in all competitions and lost eight.”

At this level, Lampard may indeed be done for the time being. However, the 44-year-old is still young in the management game and opportunities will appear at lower levels to help him learn and shape his ideas before having another go at the top tier.