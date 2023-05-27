“I would drive him” – Jurgen Klopp comments on the future of Mo Salah after Champions League failure

Manchester United’s win over Chelsea on Thursday night confirmed their place in next season’s Champions League leaving Liverpool to compete in the Europa League following a poor season from Jurgen Klopp’s men.

At one stage even Europa League football seemed a stretch as many fans would have worried about going down the same path as Chelsea, but a good run of form towards the end of the season has seen the Merseyside club cement fifth place.

Following Man United’s win on Thursday, Mohamed Salah took to social media to apologise to Liverpool fans after missing out on the Champions League and the winger vented his own frustrations in the post by stating that he was “totally devastated”.

There will likely be speculation over the Egypt international’s future over the next three months, but Jurgen Klopp has put Liverpool fans’ worries to rest during his press conference on Friday.

Klopp told the media that Salah loves being at the club and that he would not ask to leave just because they missed out on the Champions League.

“Mo loves being here. If ever a player would come to me and says, ‘We didn’t qualify for the CL, I have to leave’, I would drive him to another club. It is not the case with Mo, not at all,” the Liverpool boss said via David Lynch.