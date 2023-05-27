Leeds United have been linked with a potential takeover in the coming months and they have been linked with the move for the former Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers.

Reliable journalist Phil Hay has revealed in a podcast that Leeds could look to make a move for the 50-year-old manager if they there is a change of ownership.

49ers have been linked as a strong candidate for the takeover and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to buy the club this summer. Hay believes that 49ers Enterprises will be tempted to get Brandon Rodgers as the club’s new manager if they take over.

“You will see departures in double figures if they are relegated. Who will be Head Coach? I think if 49ers Enterprises get in the door they will be very tempted to land someone like Brendan Rodgers if they can,” Hay said.

Rodgers has done an impressive job in the Premier League over the years and he could prove to be a quality acquisition. His attacking approach could be a major hit at Elland Road and he could be the ideal manager to rebuild the side at Leeds.

Meanwhile, Leeds are currently 19th in the league table and they will be desperate to secure their survival. They need to win their final game of the season and hope that teams like Everton and Leicester City drop points so that they can preserve their status as a Premier League club.