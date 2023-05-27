Manuel Ugarte has been linked with a move away from Sporting CP at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old midfielder is reportedly a target for clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

According to a report from Le Parisien (h/t SportWitness), Liverpool are now prepared to trigger the midfielder’s release clause at the end of the season. Ugarte has a €60 million (£52m) release clause in this contract and Sporting CP are unlikely to let him leave for cheap.

The report further states that the midfielder prefers to move to the Premier League which gives Liverpool an advantage in the transfer race.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal across the line in the coming weeks.

Ugarte has been a key player for Sporting CP and his performances against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the european competitions show that he is ready for the Premier League.

Liverpool need to sign a quality defensive midfielder and Ugarte would be a superb long-term investment.

Fabinho has been rather underwhelming this season and the Brazilian has not been able to hit top form for a while. Jurgen Klopp must look to bring in alternatives, and Ugarte will certainly help Liverpool improve in the midfield. The 22-year-old will help shield the back four and win the ball back for his side. The 22-year-old has the physicality and the technical ability to thrive in English football as well.

While the reported release clause might seem steep right now, the 22-year-old has the potential to justify the outlay in the long run.