Luton captain Tom Lockyer went through a medical emergency early in the game as he collapsed in the 12th minute.

The team’s medical staff rushed to his side and attended to the Welshman, providing extensive treatment and administering oxygen. He was then stretchered off to the medical room inside the stadium and then later taken to the hospital.

Luton meanwhile scored a goal in the first half through Jordan Clark but Coventry equalised in the 66th minute. The game went on to extra time and then penalties where Luton ultimately came out on top and won the promotion to the Premier League.

And Tom Lockyer’s dad shared a picture on Twitter from inside the hospital where Tom Lockyer was seen celebrating the promotion with his family.

He replied under Luton’s official twitter account post, confirming that Tom is doing okay and that he is extremely happy that the team won the promotion but sad that he could not be there with them to celebrate with his teammates.

He tweeted: Tom’s Dad here. Tom is ok. Very happy but so sad he can’t be there with his team mates. Here is the moment…