Man City put €40m price tag on Barcelona and Arsenal target

Man City have placed a €40m price tag on the head of Joao Cancelo as the full-back is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer having fallen out of favour with Pep Guardiola.

That is according to SPORT, who reports that the defender is not wanted by the Man City boss due to his arrogance and disruptive nature and is being targeted by Barcelona ahead of the summer window.

It will be hard for the Catalan club to afford the fee given their financial issues and if the Portuguese star does move to the Camp Nou, it will likely be a loan move.

Cancelo is currently on loan at Bayern Munich but the Bundesliga side are believed to not want to keep him at the club.

The Telegraph reported this month that Arsenal are also interested in the full-back’s services but having brought Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus from Man City last summer, it is uncertain whether the Manchester club would sell to their rivals again.

Either way, it looks certain that Cancelo will leave Man City this summer, and it will allow someone to pick up a very talented full-back.