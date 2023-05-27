Man City’s Erling Haaland makes even more Premier League history

It’s difficult to believe that Man City star, Erling Haaland, is still only 22 years of age.

The Norwegian has absolutely taken the Premier League by storm in 2022/23, scoring the goals that have fired his side to the English top-flight title, and to within two games of an historic treble.

It isn’t over-egging the pudding by saying that everything the centre-forward has touched this season has turned to gold.

With three games in total still to play, he already has 52 goals in all competitions to his name, with 36 of those coming in a record-breaking Premier League campaign, per BBC Sport.

If there were any pundits or people within the game that thought the youngster might find life more difficult in the physical league that the Premier League is, Haaland has certainly answered that emphatically.

He has also been handed the plaudits, as he should, given just how well he’s fared in what has been his debut campaign in England.

During the week, the Football Writers’ Association had made Haaland their Player of the Year.

More Stories / Latest News Another Liverpool player closes in on a summer exit – club in advanced talks with La Liga side Video: Jordan Clark slams Luton ahead in the Championship Play-Off final Dramatic Bundesliga finale sees Dortmund lose the league to Bayern Munich on goal difference as Jamal Musiala scores a stunning winner

Now, BBC Sport note that the Premier League have not only bestowed their own Player of the Year crown on him, but, for the first time ever, the same player has earned the Young Player of the Year award too.

It’s frightening to think how many more records he will break before the end of what’s sure to be a glittering career.