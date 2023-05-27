Married Premier League star spotted with mystery woman during night out with friends

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle and England full-back Kieran Trippier was spotted with a mystery blonde girl while out celebrating the Champions League qualification on a night out.

According to a report by The Sun, it is alleged that the Newcastle defender was present at a lively karaoke bar in the company of his friends. The report states that witnesses observed him engaging in affectionate behavior with a blonde woman, embracing her before wrapping his arms around her.

The article goes on to suggest that he was later seen lifting the woman from her lower body, while she appeared to be enjoying their interaction.

Image via The Sun

Image via The Sun
More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea face competition from Tottenham and Man United to sign ‘phenomenal’ striker
‘Concrete move’ – Journalist talks up sensational striker deal for Chelsea
What Luton will need to do to their stadium this summer after winning promotion to the Premier League

The report also claims that he has been partying two nights straight until 2am while his wife Charlotte has been holidaying in Spain.

Trippier is married to Charlotte Trippier and have two children together. She is a regular at Newcastle United matches, and is often seen cheering on her husband from the stands.

Kieran Trippier is married to Charlotte since 2016Trippier enjoyed a great season at Newcastle playing a key role in their qualification to the Champions League. He has been one of the stand out players the season and was recognised for his performance as he won Newcastle’s player of the season award.
More Stories Kieran Trippier

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.