Married Premier League star spotted with mystery woman during night out with friends

Newcastle and England full-back Kieran Trippier was spotted with a mystery blonde girl while out celebrating the Champions League qualification on a night out.

According to a report by The Sun, it is alleged that the Newcastle defender was present at a lively karaoke bar in the company of his friends. The report states that witnesses observed him engaging in affectionate behavior with a blonde woman, embracing her before wrapping his arms around her.

The article goes on to suggest that he was later seen lifting the woman from her lower body, while she appeared to be enjoying their interaction.

Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier spotted getting intimate with a mystery blonde woman during night out with friends while wife Charlotte was away on holidays in Spain. [The Sun]#Premierleague #NewcastleUnited #NUFC #KieranTrippier pic.twitter.com/pchxaATINg — Football Paparazzi (@FutbalPaparazzi) May 27, 2023

Image via The Sun

The report also claims that he has been partying two nights straight until 2am while his wife Charlotte has been holidaying in Spain.

Trippier is married to Charlotte Trippier and have two children together. She is a regular at Newcastle United matches, and is often seen cheering on her husband from the stands.