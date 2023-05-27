Naby Keita to miss his farewell this weekend with strange unknown injury

Naby Keita is set to miss his Liverpool farewell this weekend against Southampton as the midfielder has not recovered in time from an unknown injury.

The trip to St. Mary’s will be the last time the Guinean could have been in a Liverpool squad before leaving at the end of the season when his contract expires but has now missed out on the opportunity, reports Football Insider.

Keita has not featured in a Jurgen Klopp squad since the Merseyside club’s mid-March defeat at Real Madrid as a result of an unspecified muscle issue.

The situation is a strange one as Klopp mentioned a possible return in late April but Keita has not been seen in training since. The German coach also didn’t mention the midfielder during an injury update at his Friday press conference ahead of this weekend’s game, which increases the mysteriousness of the situation.

This sums up Keita’s time at Anfield as it was never able to get going due to constant fitness issues. The Guinea international has played just 13 times this campaign – totalling just over 400 minutes of action.

Nevertheless, Keita will be given a nice send-off by the Liverpool fans on Sunday should he attend the game. The midfielder was impressive last season as the Reds chased a quadruple and on occasions throughout his time at Anfield and that should not be forgotten.