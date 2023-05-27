Newcastle duo told they can leave the club this summer

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is looking to improve his squad significantly during the summer transfer window and he is already planning to get rid of the fringe players.

According to reports, the Newcastle manager has already informed Isaac Hayden and Jeff Hendrick that they have no future at the club and they should look to secure a move away this summer.

Newcastle have shown tremendous improvement this season and they have qualified for the Champions League. They will need to sign better players in order to cope with the quality opposition in the competition and they need to get rid of fringe players this summer.

The departures of Hayden and Hendrick will allow Newcastle to spend money on better quality players and improve the squad. Both players have done reasonably well during their time at the club and they are unlikely to have any shortage of suitors. It remains to be seen whether they can secure a move elsewhere.

There is no doubt that the two players are not good enough to start for Champions League-level clubs and Newcastle have clearly outgrown them. It is ideal for all parties to go separate ways this summer.