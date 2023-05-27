Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on the RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

The 22-year-old Hungarian has been a key player for the German club scoring 9 goals and picking up 13 assists across all competitions.

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle have been scouting the player regularly in recent weeks and it remains to be seen whether they follow up with a concrete bid for the player at the end of the season.

It is no secret that Newcastle will need to add more goals and creativity to the side and Szoboszlai would be a quality acquisition.

The 22-year-old Hungarian operates as the central attacking midfielder and he could link the Newcastle midfield with the attack. He will also add some much-needed creativity in the final third. Furthermore, the midfielder is an expert in set-pieces and his arrival will add a new dimension to the Newcastle attack.

Newcastle have drawn quite a few league matches this year and they will need to convert those draws into wins next year. Signing a quality attacker will certainly help in that regard.

Sky Sports understands Newcastle United have sent scouts to watch RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai twice in the past fortnight ?? pic.twitter.com/uOrOHhp3Gj — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 25, 2023

The 22-year-old RB Leipzig midfielder has the technical attributes and physicality to thrive in English football and he could prove to be a quality long-term signing for Newcastle.

The Magpies have secured UEFA Champions League qualification and they will be an attractive destination for players this summer. The 22-year-old Hungarian will be tempted to join them in the summer and Newcastle certainly have the financial resources to convince the German club as well.