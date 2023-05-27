Opinion: Luton Town’s first foray into the Premier League will shock a few people

Anyone that writes off Luton Town before a ball has been kicked in the 2023/24 Premier League season does so at their peril.

The Hatters will be the underdogs it’s true, but there’ll be plenty of English top-flight sides that won’t enjoy making a trip to Kenilworth Road.

Though the old stadium has seen better days, it remains one of very few grounds that retains its original charm and can be a real fortress for the newcomers.

It’s also worth dwelling on their journey to get to the top division. This is a team, nay this is a club that has resilience in spades.

There may be opponents that will beat them with quality, but Luton will be no walkovers in terms of the effort that they’ll put in for each game.

If they’re able to add a handful of players with Premier League experience to the squad that they have, and gain a foothold in the division, there’s no reason whatsoever why they can’t be the next Brentford.

With the summer transfer window opening a little earlier than usual, it will give the manager, Rob Edwards, a bit longer to be able to identify his targets and the type of characters that he wants across the squad, to given the Hatters the best chance to ensure that next season isn’t a one off.

For now, Luton can enjoy the spoils of victory that have been 31 years in the making.