Premier League manager back on Tottenham’s list but won’t leave current club this summer

Tottenham are being linked once again with a move for Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi but the Italian coach will not leave the Seagulls this summer after an impressive first season with the Premier League club.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the Italian wants to stay at Brighton and has no plan to leave at present.

The Brighton boss is not an option for Tottenham, therefore, they will have to look elsewhere after missing out on their number one target Arne Slot this week.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou remains a target for the North London club, who are once again making a mess of their search for a new coach.

Roberto de Zerbi, linked with Tottenham job again as one of the top names in the list but he's not planning to leave Brighton this summer; not a concrete option now. ??? #THFC De Zerbi, 100% focused on #BHAFC project. Postecoglou remains in Spurs list; always been there. pic.twitter.com/LSz64G6JkY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2023

De Zerbi would have been a brilliant option for Tottenham but the Italian coach is right to stay at Brighton to try and build on this incredible season for the Seagulls.

The Slot news would have been a big blow for Spurs fans and it will make them worry about who Daniel Levy will choose to take over their team as this feels very similar to when the North London club’s chairman appointed Nuno Espirito Santo back in 2021.