Ansu Fati is regarded as one of the most promising young talents in european football, but his development has stalled due to the lack of regular game time at Barcelona.

The 20-year-old was regarded as one of the finest young talents to have come out of Barcelona’s La Masia Academy. He was eventually handed the legendary number 10 shirt previously worn by Lionel Messi because of how highly rated he was at the Catalan club.

However, persistent injuries have hampered his development and the youngster is now struggling to hold down a regular starting spot under Xavi Hernandez. He has had just 11 starts in La Liga this season.

Fati has been linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer and it appears that the player has been offered to Premier League giants Arsenal as per reports (h/t Fichajes).

The Gunners need to add more quality and depth in the final third and the 20-year-old Spaniard could prove to be a quality long-term investment. He is versatile enough to play anywhere across the front three, and he could be a useful option to have.

Arsenal have not been able to rotate players like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka due to the lack of options this season. Mikel Arteta will need to bring in more depth this summer, especially with them competing in the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal have a proven track record of improving young talents and Fati is likely to get more opportunities at the London club next year.

The move could be the ideal next step in his career, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to take up the opportunity and sign the player.

The Gunners are yet to respond to the option of signing the Spaniard, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.