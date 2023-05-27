Christian Falk: The kind of players Jorg Schmadtke will be looking for at Liverpool

Jorg Schmadtke is set to get work as Liverpool’s next sporting director next week ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window on 14th June.

With much of the groundwork said to have been completed by Julian Ward and his team, however, many will no doubt be wondering what exactly the former goalkeeper will contribute to the process.

Christian Falk reminded Reds fans that players like Manu Kone (who are ‘already in Liverpool’s focus’), whom the Merseysiders can extract the most value from in the market, will be the kind of options the German will keep an eye out for.

“I’ve heard that Jorg Schmadtke will start life as Liverpool’s next sporting director on 1st June,” the BILD reporter shared in his exclusive column with CaughtOffside.

“He has a good eye on talents, that’s always his big thing in that he sees the players that will develop very quickly and well. There are many names in the Bundesliga, like Manu Kone and so on, that are already in Liverpool’s focus.

“These are the kinds of players that he will look for; players who have some experience and who the club can get the most value from in the transfer window.”

Alexis Mac Allister is understood to be getting ever closer to putting pen to paper and officially confirming his transfer to Liverpool, though it’s expected that at least one more midfield option will walk through the doors of the AXA training centre.

What do Liverpool actually need from the market?

Jude Bellingham, without question, would have been as perfect an addition Jurgen Klopp’s men could have possibly bought, possessing bagfuls of talent and potential, leadership qualities, positional versatility and, bonus, durability.

The latter trait is certainly one they cannot afford to skimp out on after watching the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain spend much of their Anfield careers in the treatment room despite promising starts and superb initial reputations.

The potentially incoming Brighton and Hove Albion man will tick the box in that regard and there’s hope too that resurgent star Curtis Jones can keep the good times going after registering 10 consecutive starts for the club.