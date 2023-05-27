Southend ‘Rock’ will have a whole different meaning if Hollywood A lister backs bid for Shrimpers

Are football clubs the new playthings for Hollywood A list stars? It certainly seems that way with Southend potentially subject to a consortium bid which could include a very famous face indeed.

The Shrimpers currently find themselves in English football’s fifth tier, the National League, and, according to the Southend Echo could be subject to a takeover bid.

The outlet suggest that a group are currently in discussions with current owner Ron Martin and, if successful, have already contacted Dwayne Johnson’s production company regarding making a documentary.

It would appear to be in a similar vein to the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ series that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney produced after their successful purchase of the Welsh side.

West Ham fan, Ray Winstone, is also named as someone that could be involved if the group are able to get Martin to let the club go.

If not, he runs the risk of taking Southend out of business given that the club only have until July 12 to fulfil any outstanding tax obligations, as well as pay staff.

More Stories / Latest News “I can’t see him getting another” – Pundit says Frank Lampard will struggle to get another job in management Erling Haaland picks up another award after impressive debut season at Man City Liverpool closing in on first major summer signing as Reds offer treble player’s current wages

If Martin genuinely loves the club, he’ll not dig his heels in and should approach negotiations with an open mind.

As long as those interested can also prove that they have the best interests of the club at heart and that this news isn’t just a gimmick, then the bid could be the one thing that finally kick-starts the club’s rise back into the football league.