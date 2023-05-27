A swarm of bees invaded the stadium before Dortmund’s crucial games against Mainz earlier today.

The bees covered a camera equipment that allegedly belonged to Sky Germany obstructing their coverage of the title decider.

Firefighters had to be called in to carry out the infested equipment out of the stadium ahead of the kick-off.

According to one tweet, the strange situation arose after a fan seemed to have sprayed something that attracted the bees to the stadium.

Watch the incident below (footage via Bein Sports):

A very strange event.. One of the fans of Borussia Dortmund sprayed a spray that brought bees on the stadium, which left a big imprint on the stadium and made the media suffer in conducting interviews. @beINSPORTSpic.twitter.com/8GTNcX5HpE — ???? ????? (@sbylry2) May 27, 2023

Borussia Dortmund were the ones who ended up being stung as they drew 2-2 to Mainz, losing the Bundesliga title to Bayern Munich on goal difference.