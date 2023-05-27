The pressure on Leeds United to win their final game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur is to be expected, but even three points on Sunday might not be enough to keep them in the Premier League.

If Sam Allardyce is unable to pull off a miracle, there could be as many as a dozen players leave the club, which would put them in total disarray ahead of spending the 2023/24 season at least in the Championship.

Weston McKennie

It’s clear that the American has no interest in dropping down a division and the club similarly won’t now pay his release clause according to The Athletic (subscription required).

Tyler Adams

Playing in the Championship will do the USMNT captain no favours whatsoever. At 24 years of age, he could command a significant fee which Leeds would likely reinvest to strengthen the squad.

Jack Harrison

Though he’s only recently signed a new deal with the club, Harrison is a player that could leave for a decent fee and there’s likely to be a queue of suitors for his services.

Adam Forshaw

At 31 years of age and with his contract coming to an end, it’s the perfect time for a parting of the ways.

Illan Meslier

A mainstay of the club for some while, but a few mistakes have done his confidence no good at all. Hasn’t played since Sam Allardyce took over and will likely find it hard to win his place back. On that basis, he needs to look elsewhere.

Max Wober

Has provided decent enough showings since his move to Elland Road but, as with many on this list, isn’t likely to want to drop a division, particularly with international aspirations in mind.

Wilfried Gnonto

The 19-year-old needs to be playing in a side that appreciates his enviable talents and where he can showcase his skills to its fullest effect.

Luis Sinisterra

One of a handful of Leeds players that gets the crowd up off their seats when the ball is at his feet. Looks at home in the Premier League and will surely want to continue his education in the top-flight.

Rodrigo

The top earner at the club on £100,000 per week according to Spotrac. Simply put, Leeds can’t afford those wages in the Championship.

Robin Koch

A real stalwart for the club during the 2022/23 season. The German needs to be playing top-flight football to ensure his international aspirations are kept intact.

Georginio Rutter

Leeds’ record signing is likely to be dispensed with though the club will be lucky to recoup anywhere near what they paid for him. Just one Premier League start since his switch from Hoffenheim, per WhoScored, isn’t good enough.

Patrick Bamford

Can be relied upon to score goals, however, he hasn’t done it in the biggest games. Would likely find the net with ease in the English second tier, but isn’t as mobile as he once was and a younger, hungrier striker should get the nod.