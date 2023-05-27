Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly pushing to secure the services of Victor Nelsson at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old Danish defender has been on their radar for a while and the London club have now offered €25 million for him according to T24.

The defender is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League in the summer and it remains to be seen whether all parties can come to an agreement soon.

It is no secret that Spurs will have to sign a quality defender and the Danish defender could prove to be a superb acquisition.

He has impressed with his performances in Turkish football and he will be looking to take the next step in his career and prove himself in England. The Premier League would be a major step up for him but the defender has the ability to adapt and establish himself as a key player for Tottenham.

It has been a difficult season for the London club and they have missed out on Champions League qualification. However, they will be desperate to get back into the top four next year and they need to bring in quality signings in order for that to happen.

Improving their defence should be a top priority. Spurs have looked quite vulnerable at the back this year.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray paid around €7m for the defender when they signed him and therefore the €25m departure would represent a significant profit for them.