Video: Coventry on level terms as Gus Hamer picks his spot in the Championship Play-Off final

The pendulum in the Championship Play-Off final had really swung in the second half, and it was no surprise when Coventry equalised against Luton Town.
It was very much a game of two halves as the Hatters, dominant throughout the opening 45, seemed to lack the confidence to get forward and find a potentially season-defining second goal.
By contrast, Mark Robins’ side were running Luton ragged, and a quick break saw Viktor Gyokeres square to Gus Hamer to pick his spot.
HAMER PUTS COVENTRY BACK IN IT! ? pic.twitter.com/iuKuyvPyoO
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 27, 2023
Pictures from Sky Sports