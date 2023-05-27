Video: Coventry on level terms as Gus Hamer picks his spot in the Championship Play-Off final

Coventry City FC
The pendulum in the Championship Play-Off final had really swung in the second half, and it was no surprise when Coventry equalised against Luton Town.

It was very much a game of two halves as the Hatters, dominant throughout the opening 45, seemed to lack the confidence to get forward and find a potentially season-defining second goal.

By contrast, Mark Robins’ side were running Luton ragged, and a quick break saw Viktor Gyokeres square to Gus Hamer to pick his spot.

