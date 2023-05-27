Video: Jimmy Bullard and Fenners bid emotional goodbye to Soccer AM

It’s been a staple of Saturday morning television for the best part of 30 years, but Sky’s Soccer AM show aired its final ever episode this weekend.

Popularity for the type of show that Soccer AM has become has appeared to wane and meant that the broadcaster decided that it was time to move on from the format.

It was always going to be an difficult time for anyone connected with the show, and as final presenters, Jimmy Bullard and John ‘Fenners’ Fendley signed off for one last time, one could sense the emotion.