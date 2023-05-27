Video: Messi’s record-breaking goal set to hand PSG the Ligue Un title

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

With an hour gone of their match away at Strasbourg, Paris Saint-Germain star, Lionel Messi, scored a record-breaking goal which could see the title head to the Parc des Princes once more.

As on so many other occasions, the Argentinian linked up with Kylian Mbappe, and after receiving the pass from his team-mate, he made no mistake and broke the deadlock.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool set to sign £50k p/w player that is ‘a Gini Wijnaldum plus’
‘I assume this will happen’ – Man United on verge of announcing deal for England international says ten Hag
Opinion: Luton Town’s first foray into the Premier League will shock a few people

The goal was his 496th in the top five European Leagues, and took him one clear of Cristiano Ronaldo as the all-time top scorer.

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sports

More Stories Kylian Mbappe Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.