Video: Messi’s record-breaking goal set to hand PSG the Ligue Un title

With an hour gone of their match away at Strasbourg, Paris Saint-Germain star, Lionel Messi, scored a record-breaking goal which could see the title head to the Parc des Princes once more.
As on so many other occasions, the Argentinian linked up with Kylian Mbappe, and after receiving the pass from his team-mate, he made no mistake and broke the deadlock.
The goal was his 496th in the top five European Leagues, and took him one clear of Cristiano Ronaldo as the all-time top scorer.
LEO MESSI IS THE ALL-TIME TOP SCORER IN TOP 5 LEAGUES ???? pic.twitter.com/So5zZExwcb
— Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) May 27, 2023
Mbappe and Messi combine once again ?
A massive goal for the Argentine which could settle the title for PSG ? pic.twitter.com/TkWyXENknR
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 27, 2023
? | Leo Messi’s Ligue 1 title winning goal vs Strasbourg ??? pic.twitter.com/NNYoXZnGgB
— PSG Chief (@psg_chief) May 27, 2023
Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sports