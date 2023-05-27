Video: ‘More successful’ – Rio Ferdinand says Man United have had a better 2022/23 season than Arsenal

It probably should’ve been expected that former Man United star, Rio Ferdinand, would suggest that his old side had a better season than Arsenal.
He’s neatly forgotten the fact that apart from a late season wobble the Gunners were easily the best team in the league, whilst the Red Devils were getting seven goals smashed past them at Anfield.
“Have Man United had a better season than Arsenal?” he said on his FIVE YouTube channel.
“If you were just laying it down and saying if you’re a player, do you want to finish fourth and win a trophy, whatever trophy that is, or third and win a trophy and qualify for the Champions League, or second, no trophy but be involved in the title race?
“I’m only taking the trophy and whatever position I finish, to finish in the Champions League, that’s it. That’s a more successful season.”
A Carabao Cup win and Champions League qualification does not a great team make, though United still have the chance to win the FA Cup final which would significantly enhance Ferdinand’s opinion.