Video: The moment when Jamal Musiala won Bayern Munich the Bundesliga

It was one of the greatest endings in the Bundesliga during recent years, with Bayern Munich’s young Jamal Musiala winning the title late on.

At one apiece in their match against Cologne, the German top-flight title was heading to Borussia Dortmund, even though they were surprisingly losing at home to Mainz.

Step forward the 20-year-old in the 87th minute to take aim and curl a beauty into the corner.

Though he’s just at the start of his career, it’s unlikely he’ll ever score a more important goal.

Our cameraman got a little excited when this went in ? Anyone else? ?#MiaSanMeister pic.twitter.com/b0Fpn2HT3A — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) May 27, 2023

the goal which sealed it all. Musiala with his Aguero moment pic.twitter.com/mxQLJV1ljg — matthew saw harry | harry saw matthew (@HarrysPHBanana) May 27, 2023

Pictures from Bayern Munich and Bundesliga