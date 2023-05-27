Video: The moment when Jamal Musiala won Bayern Munich the Bundesliga

It was one of the greatest endings in the Bundesliga during recent years, with Bayern Munich’s young Jamal Musiala winning the title late on.
At one apiece in their match against Cologne, the German top-flight title was heading to Borussia Dortmund, even though they were surprisingly losing at home to Mainz.
Step forward the 20-year-old in the 87th minute to take aim and curl a beauty into the corner.
Though he’s just at the start of his career, it’s unlikely he’ll ever score a more important goal.
