Luton captain Tom Lockyer suffered a scary medical episode as he collapsed 12 minutes into the game.

The 28-year-old could be seen running backward to keep up with an opponent’s run before stumbling and subsequently collapsing on the pitch.

Concerned medical staff rushed to his side and attended to the Welshman, providing extensive treatment and administering oxygen. He was then stretchered off through to the tunnel straight to the medical room inside the stadium.

Watch the incident below:

Not sure what happened with Tom Lockyer but this looked pretty scary pic.twitter.com/bYjRALETNx — Noah Robson (@noahrobson_) May 27, 2023

To the naked eye, it looks more like Tom Lockyer collapsed rather than got injured. Horrible nonetheless. Hopefully an update is provided when Sky Sports hear something! ???pic.twitter.com/e75Lx3VIQr — Alex Batt (@AlexBatt) May 27, 2023

Sky Sports reporter David Craig later confirmed that the player was conscious when taken off.

He said (via The Mirror):