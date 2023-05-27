Video: Worrying scenes as Luton captain collapses mid-game before being stretchered off to the medical room

Luton captain Tom Lockyer suffered a scary medical episode as he collapsed 12 minutes into the game.

The 28-year-old could be seen running backward to keep up with an opponent’s run before stumbling and subsequently collapsing on the pitch.

Concerned medical staff rushed to his side and attended to the Welshman, providing extensive treatment and administering oxygen. He was then stretchered off through to the tunnel straight to the medical room inside the stadium.

Sky Sports reporter David Craig later confirmed that the player was conscious when taken off.

He said (via The Mirror):

“TL was taken from pitch by the medical staff both from Wembley and Luton Town, he was conscious when he was passed through the tunnel.

“He’s been taken to the medical room, we’re not yet aware of the nature of his distress, but his parents who are both here today have both come down from the stand and are in there with him. As soon as we have further information we’ll bring it to you.”

 

