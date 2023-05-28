Arsenal and Manchester United keeping tabs on highly-rated Brazilian forward

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly scouting the Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo at the under-20 World Cup.

The 20-year-old Santos striker has done quite well in the tournament and his performances of attracted the attention of a number of european clubs. According to 90 Min, the two English clubs are keeping tabs on the talented young forward and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal at the end of the season.

The Gunners could definitely use more depth in the attack and Leonardo could be an understudy to Gabriel Jesus next season. The Brazilian is the only reliable striker at the club right now and Arsenal will have to bring in more options especially now that they are competing in the Champions League.

Similarly, Manchester United have been overly dependent on Marcus Rashford this season and they need to bring in another striker this summer.

While Leonardo might not be ready to start for the two clubs every week, he remains a prodigious talent with massive potential. If he can adapt to English football quickly, he could be a useful first-team player for both clubs.

The opportunity to join clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United will be a tempting proposition for the youngster and he is likely to have his head turned if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United have the financial resources to get the deal across the line as well.