Arsenal among two PL clubs eyeing transfer of star with €25m asking price

Arsenal are reportedly among two Premier League clubs eyeing up the potential transfer of Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey this summer.

The Gunners have not yet held any talks over the potential deal, according to Fabrizio Romano, but it seems they’re among the English suitors for the highly-rated young French full-back.

This perhaps makes sense as Mikel Arteta mainly used Ben White as his first choice right-back this season, despite his natural position being in the centre.

See below for details from Romano, who says Arsenal may face paying around €25million for Boey, with Galatasaray supposedly making it clear in recent meetings in London that that would be their asking price for the 22-year-old…

Arsenal are one of the two English clubs informed on Sacha Boey deal conditions — but told NO meeting took place with #AFC at this stage. ??? Galatasaray board asked for at least €25m fee during meetings in London. CAA Stellar now representing Boey, as reported yesterday. ?? https://t.co/nNz49zQgPH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2023

Boey looks a promising young talent who could join for relatively cheap, so Arsenal fans will surely hoping this deal can be done.

Still, it remains to be seen who the other suitor for Boey is, and how serious their interest is compared to Arsenal’s.

Having come so close to winning the title this season, a few smart signings this summer could make all the difference for the Gunners as they look to challenge again next season.

Reinforcements will also surely be needed to bolster Arteta’s squad as the club prepares for a long-awaited return to playing in the Champions League.