Arsenal are reportedly very close to agreeing the transfer of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, despite the looming threat of fellow suitors Manchester United.

The England international seems more likely to move to the Emirates Stadium than Old Trafford this summer, with things with the Gunners supposedly further ahead than has been widely reported, according to Football Transfers.

Arsenal fans will be excited by this update, with Rice looking an ideal signing to help them replace Granit Xhaka in midfield, with the report noting that the club would not be risking letting the Switzerland international go if they weren’t confident about securing Rice’s signature to fill that void in their squad.

Rice will be a big loss for West Ham, and it’s also looking a real blow for Man Utd if they cannot emerge as front-runners for the 24-year-old.

The Red Devils have more work to do to close the gap on Manchester City next season, and improving their current crop of midfielders like Fred and Scott McTominay would be a good place to start.