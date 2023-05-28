Blow for Gareth Southgate as Arsenal star now a doubt for England’s EURO qualifiers

England manager Gareth Southgate may be without Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka for the next round of qualification matches for EURO 2024 as the winger was taken off injured on the final day of the Premier League season.

The Gunners were 4-0 winners over Wolves at the Emirates on Sunday with Saka bagging the third for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The 21-year-old received some heavy blows throughout the match and at the start of the second half, the England star received lengthy treatment on the pitch before carrying on for a few minutes.

Saka was replaced on the hour mark by Reiss Nelson and the Evening Standard are reporting that the Gunners winger may be an injury doubt for England’s upcoming matches.

England face Malta and North Macedonia on June 16 and 19 as the Three Lions look to build on winning the first two games in their group. Saka is a key part of Southgate’s squad and will be a miss should he fail to make their next two matches.

It is unclear who would replace the winger should he miss out, however, Raheem Sterling could be an option given his strong relationship with Southgate.