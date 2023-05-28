Brentford vs Manchester City: Premier League champions make 7 seven changes with an eye on the treble

The newly crowned Premier League champions take on Brentford in their final game of the season.

With the league wrapped up, Pep Guardiola has rested most of his first team players as he hopes to have his strongest team available for the upcoming FA Cup final and Champions League final.

Meanwhile Thomas Frank has made two changes with Zanka and Mikkel Damsgaard coming in to replace Mathias Jensen and Kevin Schade.

Brentford:

Starting XI: Raya; Hickey, Zanka, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Oneyka, Janelt, Damsgaard; Mbeumo, Wissa.

Substitutes: Strakhosa, Schade, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Ajer, Baptiste, Roerslev, Stevens, Trevitt.

Manchester City:

Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Ake, Gomez, Phillips, Lewis, Foden, Mahrez, Palmer, Alvarez.

Substitutes: Ortega Moreno, Stones, Gundogan, Haaland, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Charles, Robertson, Knight

Brentford are one of the few teams who secured a win over City at Etihad earlier this season beating them 2-1 in November.

They will be hoping to do the double over City taking advantage of their comparatively weaker team.