Brighton targetting move for Chelsea star but decision lies with Mauricio Pochettino

Brighton are hoping to keep Chelsea star Levi Colwill at the AMEX Stadium next season as the Seagulls plan to make a permanent move for the centre-back.

That is according to Todofichajes, who reports that Brighton are very keen to sign the youngster but Chelsea are reluctant to part ways with Colwill and plan to start discussions over a new contract.

The centre-back spent this season on loan with Brighton and has impressed massively throughout the 21 games he has played for the Seagulls.

Chelsea are in need of a summer clearout to raise funds but also to trim their squad for the incoming Mauricio Pochettino and it remains to be seen if Colwill is a name that departs Stamford Bridge over the summer.

The report states that the decision over Colwill’s future will come down to Pochettino as the defender could be a useful asset to the former Tottenham boss.

If the Blues did not want to sell the 20-year-old, maybe another loan move could benefit all parties. Nevertheless, this summer is a key one in the career of Colwill and it remains to be seen if the centre-back leaves Chelsea.