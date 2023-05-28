Barcelona eyeing up ambitious potential £87m transfer raid on Newcastle

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing up an ambitious transfer move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

The Catalan giants believe a deal could be done for a fee in the region of £87million, according to a report from the Times.

Barcelona want to have a strong summer in the transfer market in a bid to re-establish themselves as one of the major forces of European football.

Newcastle themselves have just qualified for the Champions League, so it seems unlikely that they would be willing to let such an important player leave the club, while they also don’t exactly need the money.

Guimaraes has shone since moving to Newcastle, and will surely have a big role to play in the club’s future as their wealthy owners look to get them rivalling Europe’s elite.

Still, the Magpies are not there yet and it’s easy to imagine someone like Guimaraes being taken in by the glamour and prestige of a big name like Barca.

The Brazil international will want to be challenging for the very biggest trophies the game can offer, and he’s probably more likely to get that quicker if he moves to the Nou Camp.

