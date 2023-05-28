Chelsea prepared to sell energetic midfielder this summer

Chelsea are reportedly willing to allow Conor Gallagher to leave this summer as they prepare for a midfield rebuild this summer.

Chelsea’s need for some new midfielders is well-documented, with the futures of N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic all said to be up in the air and Gallagher is the latest man to be linked with a move away.

This is according to Talksport, who say that the higher powers at Chelsea do not consider the 23-year to be part of the long-term future at Chelsea.

With Moises Caicedo and Manuel Ugarte said to be two of Chelsea’s main midfield targets this summer, some current Blues midfielders will likely depart to make space for the expected new arrivals, whoever they may be.

Gallagher has shown at times this season that he is more than capable of starting for an elite Premier League side, his work rate and aggressiveness in the tackle two of the best parts of his game, but the new Mauricio Pochettino revolution could spell the end for him as the Blues look to reinvent their engine room.