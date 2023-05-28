Chelsea set pricetag for midfielder who could leave the club this summer

Chelsea have set their asking price for Mateo Kovacic with the Croatian likely to be one of many exits from Stamford Bridge this summer.

With Mauricio Pochettino set to be fully announced as the Blues’ new head coach in the next 48 hours, the Argentine is likely to oversee a squad overhaul this summer and Kovacic could be part of the exodus.

The Croatian has just one year left on his Chelsea deal and with the likes of Cesare Casadei, Andrey Santos, Carney Chukwuemeka and possibly Manuel Ugarte (per Uruguayan journalist Franco Fernandez) ready in waiting to kick the Stamford Bridge midfield revolution, the 29-year old could be on his way, with Manchester City one of a few teams interested in his signature.

Amid this interest, Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider has reported that Chelsea will be willing to accept anything between £30million and £40million for Kovacic, a fee that wouldn’t be too heavy a loss on the £40million they paid for him (per Sky Sports) in 2019.

With Ilkay Gundogan yet to agree on a contract extension at the Etihad, the signing of Kovacic would no doubt maintain the high level of their engine room, further suggesting that their dominance in English football could continue in the long run.