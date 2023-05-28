Chelsea star’s gesture at full-time all but confirms summer exit

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount was seen walking around the empty Stamford Bridge all by himself after the game against Newcastle.

He was visibly emotional and had to be consoled by his teammate Ben Chilwell.

? Mason Mount as he left the pitch being comforted by Ben Chilwell. #CFC pic.twitter.com/06s4xGVgDo — LONDONSFIRST™ (@LondonsFirst_) May 28, 2023

An emotional Mason Mount for likely his last lap of honour as a Chelsea player … ? (?via @DremGetsTickets) pic.twitter.com/MiXrEgbcIs — ChelsTransfer (@ChelsTransfer) May 28, 2023

Mount, a product of the Chelsea academy, has established himself as a crucial figure for the club since the 2019/2020 season, following successful loan spells.

His contributions helped Chelsea’s triumphs in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup in 2021.

He has 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea.

Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool have been linked with a potential move for the midfielder, although Chelsea have reportedly set an £85 million price tag on him.

Popular football pundit Stan Collymore believes it is a valuation that he does not see the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool meeting and if he does leave for that money, out of the aforementioned clubs, Manchester United would be the favourites to sign him.