Chelsea twitter account takes brutal jibe at Leeds United following their relegation

Chelsea have not had the best of seasons as they finished 12th despite spending over £600m over the two transfer windows under new owner Todd Boehly.

They have had many disappointing defeats over the course of the season and one of them came against Leeds in the beginning of the season. Leeds beat Chelsea 3-0 at home, scoring three goals in 7 minutes.

Leeds United at that trolled Chelsea on twitter posting a screenshot of Chelsea’s goal updates on twitter with the caption: “Life comes at you fast!”

? Life comes at you fast! pic.twitter.com/M1McMIHL3E — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 21, 2022

And Chelsea had not forgotten the defeat nor the jibe by Leeds United.

Their hopes of a Premier League survival depending on a win against Tottenham, and despite Spurs’ poor form, they ended up being too good for them. They got beat 4-1 which confirmed their relegation.

And soon after, Chelsea admin reposted Leeds’ tweet from months ago with the caption: “It certainly does”

Chelsea however, did not have much to celebrate for themselves this season. It was a hugely disappointing season on their part. But with Mauricio Pochettino set to be their manager next season, one can expect them to bounce back.