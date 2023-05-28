Erik ten Hag is optimistic that Antony will be fit for Manchester United’s FA Cup Final clash with Manchester City despite coming off against Chelsea through injury.

Manchester United beat the Blues 4-1 on Thursday night to confirm their place in next season’s Champions League, but their night was overshadowed by what looked to be a serious injury for Antony in the first half, as he was brought off the pitch on a stretcher in the first half following some lengthy treatment.

Following his exit from the match, many thought that that would have been his final United appearance of the season, but now Red Devils fans will be pleased to hear their Brazilian winger has a chance to make the squad for next Saturday’s showdown.

Speaking to the media before this afternoon’s match against Fulham (quotes via BBC Sport [16:04]), ten Hag was optimistic about Antony’s chances of featuring against City.

“We have all seen, he came off last Thursday so it’s quite soon but we think it is not too bad and probably he will be available for the cup final next week.”

It’s news that will be music to the ears of United fans, who will hope the tricky winger is fully fit next weekend.