Everton vs Bournemouth team news: Dyche goes for three at the back and a rare start for Conor Coady

AFC Bournemouth Everton FC
Posted by

It’s do or die for Sean Dyche’s side on Sunday afternoon against Bournemouth.

Of the three teams that can still go down, Everton at least have their Premier League destiny in their own hands.

Leeds United and Leicester City could both win their matches against Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United respectively, but still be relegated if the Toffees are able to get the three points at Goodison Park.

Fortunately for the hosts, the Cherries arrive on Merseyside with only Premier League positioning to play for.

If the visitors get the win and results elsewhere also go their way, they could move up two places which would be financially advantageous.

Everton need to be on their guard from the first whistle too, given how well Bournemouth did at Arsenal a few weeks ago.

The team from the south coast certainly have a big result in them if they want this win badly enough, so Dyche will have to get into his players and make sure that, to a man, they are giving absolutely everything to stay in the English top-flight.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool ready to move for highly-rated Serie A midfielder
Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to sign three players before certain date
Decision soon: Chelsea transfer offer presented to player after game on Friday

The XI that Dyche has chosen could be heroes or zeros come 6.15pm this evening: Pickford, Tarkowski, Coady, Mina, McNeil, Iwobi, Doucoure, Gana, Garner, Onana and Gray.

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Kelly, Brooks, Lerma, Solanke, Christie,  Ouattara, Smith, Senesi, Zabarnyi and Billing.

More Stories Billing Brooks Christie Coady Doucoure Gana Garner Gray Iwobi Kelly Lerma McNeil Mina Onana Ouattara Pickford Senesi Smith Solanke Tarkowski Travers Zabarnyi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.