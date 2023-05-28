Newcastle United would reportedly have to meet Leicester City’s £40million asking price if they want to complete the transfer of Harvey Barnes this summer.

The 25-year-old Foxes winger would seemingly be keen on joining the Magpies if possible, but this deal doesn’t look like coming cheap, as Leicester look set to stick to their £40m valuation of the player, according to Football Insider.

Barnes has shone for the Leicester first-team since rising up through their academy, and he’s been one of their few shining lights this season despite the team’s poor general form that has seen them enter into a relegation battle.

This surely leaves Leicester vulnerable to losing star players this summer, and Newcastle would surely do well to pounce for a talent like Barnes this summer.

The England international could perform even better with a more solid squad behind him, and that’s certainly what Eddie Howe appears to be building at St James’ Park.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle are ready to pay quite that much for Barnes, as there may be similar or better players available for cheaper than that.