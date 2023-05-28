Image: Liverpool and Arsenal fans unfurl goodbye banners to two heroes

Sunday is the final day Liverpool fans will get to see James Milner play for their club whilst at the Emirates, Granit Xhaka is playing his last match for the North London club.

Milner will leave the Reds after eight years having won everything there is to win and is set to embark on a new adventure at Brighton.

As for Xhaka, the midfielder has had his ups and downs at Arsenal but this season has proven how valuable he can be to the North London club. The 30-year-old is set to move to Bayer Leverkusen during the summer and fans at the Emirates today made a banner to say goodbye.

Both Milner and Xhaka’s farewell banners can be seen below.