Troyes are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Crystal Palace defender Jake O’Brien this summer.

The 22-year-old has been out on loan this season, spending time with Belgian outfit RWD Molenbeek, after also previously going out on loan to Swindon Town.

According to reports in France, relegated Ligue 1 side Troyes are now keen on signing O’Brien this summer, with initial contact over the possible deal made.

It’s hard to imagine O’Brien being a part of Palace’s first-team plans next season, so this deal probably makes sense for all involved.

The Eagles would do well to cash in on a player they have no use for so they can strengthen in other areas, while O’Brien will surely want to play first-team football rather than warm the bench at Selhurst Park.

