Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs aware of James Maddison’s situation this summer, even if he’s not currently a top target for either of them.

The England international makes sense as someone who could be on the move this summer after a difficult season at Leicester City, who might well end up getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the final round of Premier League fixtures later today.

Maddison has shone for the Foxes but hasn’t quite been able to do enough to help steer them away from the relegation zone, and one imagines he’ll surely be keen on a big move even if his current club do manage to stay up.

According to Ben Jacobs in the Twitter thread below, Arsenal and Man Utd are among potential suitors for Maddison, with the journalist explaining that clubs could turn to him if they fail to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea…

A handful of other Premier League clubs also monitoring Maddison. #AFC have other priorities for now, but are aware of his situation. Same for #MUFC.

Clubs looking at Mason Mount could turn more seriously to Maddison if they fail to land the Chelsea midfielder. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 27, 2023

Maddison and Mount are similar players, and both seem to be facing uncertain futures and a lot of interest ahead of the summer, with Mount recently linked with both United and Arsenal by the Mail.

Mount perhaps makes sense as a priority for these clubs due to his experience of playing in big games in the Champions League, whilst also having more England caps, but Maddison is a fine talent as well, and could be available on the cheap this summer.

Jacobs adds later in his thread that although Leicester have valued the 26-year-old at around £60million, there is the sense that that could go down to around £45m, especially if they do get relegated.