Sky ready to make big decision on replacing Jeff Stelling with ‘internal’ appointment

Sky Sports have reportedly decided to replace Jeff Stelling with an internal appointment.

Stelling is a legendary figure in British sports broadcasting, and will be leaving his role as host of Soccer Saturday at the end of this season.

According to latest reports, it is not yet entirely clear who will fill the void left by Stelling, but it is expected that Sky will look internally for their new presenter.

Fellow Sky presenter Adam Smith had been linked with the role recently, but there hasn’t been an update on that since those reports.

Either way, while it won’t be easy to take over from Stelling, it does at least seem there will be a familiar face in the Soccer Saturday seat next season.