Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to sign three players before certain date

This summer is set to be a busy one for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp looks to recruit effectively in order to propel his team back to the top of the Premier League.

According to Football Insider, the German coach wants most, if not all, his new signings to be complete by the end of June so that they will be ready to go for the start of pre-season.

As most of the new players will be going into the starting 11, this will allow Klopp to integrate the players seamlessly into his team and get them up to speed with what he wants from them so that they are firing on all cylinders when the new campaign begins.

Liverpool are said to be working hard behind the scenes to get a number of deals done early in the transfer window and are targeting three positions.

According to the report, Liverpool are after central midfielders, a centre-back and a right-back, while a backup goalkeeper is also being considered if Caoimhin Kelleher leaves this summer.

Alexis Mac Allister is one deal that looks like it could be done early with many more stars expected to come through the door at Anfield over the coming weeks.