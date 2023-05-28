Manchester United are reportedly expected to complete the transfer of Kim Min-jae from Napoli this summer.

It seems that is increasingly being treated as a given in some sections of the Italian press, and it’s also being reported that Chelsea centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly could arrive on loan at Napoli to replace the Man Utd-bound Kim, according to Il Mattino.

Kim has had a superb season, helping Napoli to win their first Serie A title in 33 years, and there’s no doubt United would do well to add that South Korea international to their options at the back.

Chelsea, meanwhile, probably wouldn’t be dead against letting Koulibaly go after his relative lack of impact at Stamford Bridge since he joined last summer.

Koulibaly previously looked a world class performer for Napoli, so it could be wise to send him back there, as they might be willing to gamble on him returning to his best with the move back to Italy.

All in all, this should favour United a great deal and help them land a superb talent who would probably be an upgrade even on Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, both of whom have been solid performers at Old Trafford this season.

Kim, however, is up there with one of the very top performers in the world in that position, and would be a statement of real intent by MUFC.