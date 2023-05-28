Leeds United reportedly could be set to sell the club, with potential investors emerging in the form of 49ers Enterprises.

However, reliable Leeds journalist Phil Hay claims that the prospective buyers are keen to fully buy current owner Andrea Radrizzani out of the club.

The 49ers want Radrizzani out of the picture at Elland Road, and it will be interesting to see if their demands are met.

Speaking on his podcast, Hay said: “I more and more get the sense that when this is done, or if it is done, it has to be done at a price that 49ers Enterprises thinks is fair.

“And also they will want him to exit the building. I don’t think they will want him to stay around in an active capacity because they will want to move on.

“I don’t think it’s much of a secret that things have been difficult recently, that it is quite tense, negotiations have become pretty urgent.”