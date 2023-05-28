The team news for Leeds United’s clash with Tottenham is in, with the home side needing a win and an Everton loss against Bournemouth to guarantee their Premier League survival.

Sitting on 31 points along with Leicester, Sam Allardyce and Leeds will also be hoping that West Ham do them a favour and beat the Foxes, but all that will be on the Yorkshire side’s mind is making sure they beat Tottenham, who despite their wretched run of form, still have a chance at making the Europa Conference League.

The big news for Leeds is that forward Rodrigo is in the starting XI, having had an injury doubt and their only change sees captain Liam Cooper come in for Patrick Bamford.

Tottenham also make one change from their last match – a 3-1 loss to Brentford – as Pedro Porro replaces Arnaut Danjuma.

Our XI for the final time this season ? pic.twitter.com/NcEkzxZIoc — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 28, 2023

Can Leeds pull off the unthinkable and win, hoping other results go their way? Find out soon, with kick-off coming up at 16:30 BST.